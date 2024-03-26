Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: After Asi Rocky, Sijo John To QUIT Mohanlal’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Sijo John Exit: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and this popular reality show has coming up with some interesting surprises for the audience. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 came with a new theme wherein the house has been designed in the circus theme and has become home to 19 contestants. And while the show is in its third week, it has managed to keep everyone on their toes

To note, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a double elimination during the weekend wherein Nishana and Suresh Menon were eliminated due to the audience's votes. While this came as a shock to everyone, the show saw a major twist wherein Asi Rocky was kicked out of the show for violating the rules of the show.

It was reported that Rocky was seen getting into a physical fight with Sijo John and ended up hitting him during an ugly argument. As a result, Rocky was evicted from the show which left some of the contestants heartbroken and in tears. And now as per the recent update, Sijo is likely to quit the show post the fight.

Reportedly, Sijo's hit was badly hurt in the fight and it is reported that he is likely to step out for the treatment for the same. While there are speculations about the number of days Sijo will be on rest, it has left people wondering if he will be making a comeback on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 anytime soon. Well, while Sijo's exit hasn't been confirmed officially, his exit will certainly be a game changer.

