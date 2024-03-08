Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Confirmed Contestants To Where To Watch; Check Out All Details About Mohanlal’s Show

After the success of five seasons, Bigg Boss Malayalam is coming up with the sixth season and the audience can't keep calm about it. Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 will be hosted by superstar Mohanlal and the promos have got the fans excited. The new season of the popular reality show is going on air on March 10 and fans have high expectations from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6.

Advertisement

Interestingly, there have been endless speculations about the theme of the show and the contestants participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. Besides there are reports that Bigg Boss will also be opening gates for commoners this week as week making it a tough competition between the celebs and commoners. As it is just 2 days left for Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 premiere, here's everything to know about the show.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Contestants

Several celebs have been rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 including Saranya Anand, Jaseela Parveen, Rishi Kumar, Sijo John, Bineesh Bastin, Radhika Nair, etc. Besides, the makers have also introduced two commoners Resmin Bai and Nishana as contestants recently

When & Where To Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 6

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 will be premiered on March 10 from 7 PM and will be aired on Asia Net. The popular reality show will premiere at 9:30 PM on week days and at 9 PM during the weekend. It will also be premiered on OTT at Disney+ Hotstar. This isn't all. Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 will also be having a LIVE streaming.

Advertisement