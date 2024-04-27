Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: After Pooja & Sibin’s Exit; Mohanlal’s Show To Have A Major Twist?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 No Elimination: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is in the seventh week and it has managed to win millions of hearts with its interesting twists and controversies. Hosted by Mohanlal, the popular reality show left everyone intrigued after 12 contestants were nominated for elimination. After all, this is the first time that 12 contestants were nominated in this season making it an intense fight to survive.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto Sibin, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep and Nandana have been nominated for elimination this week. As fans have been voting in large numbers, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 left everyone shocked after one of the nominated contestants walked out of the show midway. We are talking about DJ Sibin who entered the show as a wild card contestant.

It was reported that DJ Sibin chose to quit the show owing to mental health condition and his exit turned out to be a game changer. Interestingly, Sibin is the second wild card contestant to quit the show. Earlier, Pooja Krishna, also a wild card contestant, had also walked out of the show owing to back issues. With two contestants quitting the show, there are reports that Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 might not have an elimination this week. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

