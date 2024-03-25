Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Here’s How Much Suresh Menon Earned Post His Eviction From Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Suresh Menon Fees:Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, which has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, has come up with new surprises for the contestants and audience. From the new theme to the entry of the commoners, the popular reality show is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked. And while Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed its second Weekend Ka Vaar with Mohanlal it came with a game changing twist.

Advertisement

After all, the show had a double elimination recently. To note, Nishana was eliminated on Saturday after receiving the least number of votes followed by Suresh Menon's elimination on Sunday. His elimination came as a shock for everyone as he was among the most talked about contestants on the show. And while he has been evicted, there have been reports about how much Suresh earned for his stint on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6.

Advertisement

According to a report by Big Boss Mallu, Suresh Menon charged Rs 45 thousand per week for participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. And while he was there in the show for two weeks, his total income from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 reportedly turns out to be Rs 90 thousand.