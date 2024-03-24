Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Nishana Elated With Her Eviction; Says ‘I Am Happy To Leave Before..’

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been all about surprises since the first day itself. Hosted by Mohanlal, the popular reality show, which has been home to 19 contestants, has been coming with new twists every day which has managed to leave the audience intrigued. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a new twist with the second elimination on Saturday.

To note, Reshmin Bai, Suresh Menon, Sijo John, Rishi S Kumar, Asi Rocky, Norah Muskaan, Nishana and Jinto were nominated for elimination. As Rishi got the maximum votes and escaped the elimination, it was Nishana who got least votes from the audience throughout the week. As a result, Nishana, who was a commoner in the show, was eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 and her elimination has left everyone in shock.

However, Nishana has been quite happy with her elimination and was all smiles as she walked out of the Bigg Boss house. Reacting to her elimination, Nishana stated, "I am happy to leave without earning much hatred".