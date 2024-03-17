Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Not Rocky But THIS Contestant To Be Evicted For Behavioural Issues?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: It's been a week since Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 went on air and the show has managed to leave the audience intrigued since the first day. The popular reality show became home to 19 contestants and has a lot of surprises for the contestants and the audience. However, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a big twist with the first nomination round.

To note, eight contestants were nominated for elimination in the first week. including Saranya Anand, Sijo John, Norah Muskaan, Jinto, Ratheesh Kumar, Ansiba Hassa, Suresh Menon and Asi Rocky. Ever since the nomination has been announced, fans have been voting in large numbers for their favourite contestant. And while the first elimination will be announced, it is reported that the elimination will be coming with a massive twist.

It is reported that Ratheesh Kumar will be evicted from the house tonight. While he is among the nominated contestants, he will not be eliminated on the basis of audience's votes. It is reported that Ratheesh is likely to be ousted owing to his behavioural issues. It is reported that Ratheesh has earned a lot of criticism own to his constant drama in the house, treating women unfairly and was also lashed out by the Bigg Boss.

While there has been no official confirmation about Ratheesh's elimination, there are reports about Ratheesh being sent to the secret room as of now. However, it will be interesting to see if Ratheesh will continue the game on the show after the Weekend Ka Vaar with Mohanlal.