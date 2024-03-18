Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Ratheesh Kumar Reveals REAL Reason For His Eviction & You Will Be Surprised

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Ratheesh Kumar Eviction Reason: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and the new season of the popular reality show has come up with a lot of twists and turns. As Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is coming up with a lot of masala and drama, it saw a major game changer with the first elimination of the season. For the uninitiated, Ratheesh Kumar has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6

Advertisement

To note, he was among the eight nominated contestants in the first week which also included Saranya Anand, Sijo John, Norah Muskaan, Jinto, Ansiba Hassa, Suresh Menon and Asi Rocky. While Sijo John received the highest votes, Ratheesh's elimination came as a shock to everyone as he has been among the most popular contestants in the house.

Advertisement

Needless to say, fans have been brimming with an opinion over Ratheesh's elimination and many have termed it an unfair eviction. And now, Ratheesh has revealed the real reason behind his elimination and said, "I should have been more careful with my words. I've learned that one must exercise caution with their language. In just a week, I've gained valuable insights". He further stated, "So sorry everyone. I am not usually an irritating character. My game plan failed".

Advertisement

Well, Ratheesh's elimination has certainly changed the game in the house. It will be interesting to see how the second week will go on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6.