Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Twist In This Week's Eviction? Saranya Or Sreerekha To Leave The House?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Saranya Or Sreerekha Out? The latest weekend of the hyped and loved reality show on Malayalam television, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6, is finally here. This week's elimination is going to be crucial as it could change the course of the reality show, where anything can happen at any time.

Since its inception in March, the season has been packed with promising contestants and is laden with controversies and drama, which is the USP of the show. In addition, the makers of the show have sent six wild card entrants inside the house, all at once. Abhishek Jayadeep, Abhishek Sreekumar, Pooja Krishna, DJ Sibin, Sai Krishna, and Nandana entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 house a couple of weeks ago, churning out more drama.

