Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Ansiba or Yamuna Rani; THIS Contestant To Get Evicted Tonight?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Week 4: The weekend is here and all eyes are set on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. After all, it is the time superstar host Mohanlal graces the stage and gives a reality check to the contestants. In fact, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is all set to have another elimination this week and the fans are quite intrigued about who will be walking out the popular reality show this week after a no elimination in the third week.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed its first open nominations this week wherein 7 contestants were nominated including Ansiba, Rishi, Norah, Sreethu, Yamuna Rani, Gabri Jose and Jasmin Jaffar. On the other hand, Apsara was also nominated by the power team comprising of Arjun, Jinto and Reshmin. And while it has been a tough fight to survive, Rishi and Sreethu have been leading with maximum votes.

