Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Mohanlal’s Show To Have A Double Eviction In Week 7?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Double Elimination Reports: Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 has been full of surprises which has managed to keep the audience intrigued. Every week the show comes with a new twist which changes the equations in the house. While the popular reality show saw the entry of six wild card contestants (including Nandana, Abhishek Jayadeep, Sai Krishna, Abhishek Sreekumar, DJ Sibin and Pooja Krishna), the week 7 has taken quite an intriguing turn.

To note, 12 contestants were nominated for elimination for the first time on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. The nominated contestants included Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto, Sibin, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep and Nandana. And while the audience has been voting in large numbers DJ Sibin walked out of the show midway. Yes! It is reported that Sibin quit the show owing to his mental health condition.

While his exit came as a shock for everyone, the fight to survival is now between 11 nominated contestants. As the voting continues, there are speculations about another elimination this week. Yes! Looks like Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 will be having a double elimination in week 7 as after Sibin's exit another contestant will be eliminated from the show on the basis of the audience's vote.

