Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Saranya or Jaanmooni; THIS Contestant Will Get Evicted From Show?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been creating ripples in the town since the first day. Hosted by Mohanlal, the popular reality show saw a major twist in the game. We are talking about the entry of wild card contestants including Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna who have been bringing in the new flavours in the show.

Recently, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed an interesting nomination round wherein 9 contestants were nominated for elimination including Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni. Needless to say, fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants. Interestingly, Abhishek Sreekumar, who is one of the wild card contestants, have managed to grab a massive eyeballs with his stint.

