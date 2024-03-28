Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination: Will Yamuna Rani Get Evicted Due To Lowest Votes? Here’s The BIG TWIST

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, which is hosted by superstar Mohanlal, has been creating ripples ever since it went on air. From the theme to contestants to the tasks, everything about the popular reality show has got the audience intrigued. And while the show is in the third week, each episode is coming up with a new twist int the game which is keeping everyone on their toes. In fact, as the nominations for the third week were announced, it turned out to be a nail biting moment for everyone.

For the uninitiated, eight contestants have been nominated for elimination this week including Norah Muskaan, Ansiba, Sreerekha, Jaanmoni, Yamuna Rani, Jasmin Jaffar, Gabri Jose and Arjun. Ever since the nominations have been announced, tongues have been wagging speculating who will be evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 this week. In fact, while Arjun has been leading the vote meter with highest votes, Yamuna Rani has been struggling to secure votes in her favour.

With Yamuna Rani being the least voted contestant this week, will she be eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 during the weekend? As the speculations are rife about the same, the recent update about the popular reality show suggests that there will be no elimination this week. Yes! You read that right. Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 will be having no elimination in the third week. The decision was taken by the makers in the wake of the recent incident in the house,

To note, while Nishana and Suresh Menon were eliminated during the last weekend on the basis of audience votes, the Bigg Boss house witnessed a shocking incident after Asi Rocky and Sijo John got into an ugly fight. In fact, much to everyone's shock, Rocky even punched Sijo following which the latter got injured. Post the incident, Rocky was ousted from the show for violating the roles.

