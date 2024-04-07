Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction: Jinto & Gabri ELIMINATED From BB House But There’s A TWIST

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Jinto & Gabri Elimination Truth: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been going hand in hand with controversies, tiffs and twists since the first day and this weekend ka vaar was no different. The popular reality show saw a massive twist recently wherein Yamuna Rani was eliminated from the show after receiving the least number of votes. While her elimination left everyone surprised, another two elimination from the show left everyone shocked.

During the recent Weekend Ka Var with superstar Mohanlal, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw a major twist after Jinto and Gabri were ousted from the show. This happened owing to Jinto and Gabri violating the rules and being abusive attacking each other's family during an ugly fight on the show despite repetitive warnings. As the duo violated the rules, they were eliminated from the show.

