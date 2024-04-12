Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction Update: Saranya, Sreerekha or Jaanmooni; Who Will Receive The Least Votes?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction Update Week 5: It's been almost a week since Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a massive twist with the entry of wild card contestants. To note, the popular reality show, which is hosted by Mohanlal, welcomed six wild card contestants including Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna. The entry of the wild card contestants proved to be a game changer in the show and intensified the competition.

Adding more to the twist, nine contestants were nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 this week. These included Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni. Ever since the nominations have been announced, there have been speculations about who will be leading the voting meter and who will be receiving the least votes this week.

