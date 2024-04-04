Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction Voting Trends: Not Sreethu, THIS Contestant Gets Highest Votes In Week 4

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends Week 4: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 never fails to keep the audience intrigued and the contestants on their toes. The popular reality show, which is being hosted by Mohanlal, always has something new to offer. From the theme to the tasks, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has turned out to be a complete entertainment package. And recently, the show saw another twist in the game after it had its first open nominations.

To note, eight contestants were nominated for elimination in week 4 on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. These included Ansiba, Rishi, Norah, Sreethu, Yamuna Rani, Gabri Jose, Jasmin Jaffar and Apsara. It has been a tough fight for survival this week and the audience has been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestant from elimination.

