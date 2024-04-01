Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Nomination: Gabri, Jasmin & Others Nominated For Elimination In Week 4

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Nomination Week 4: Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The new season of the popular reality show has come up with a new theme and an interesting ensemble of contestants and each episode is coming up with a new twist in the game. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed an interesting weekend ka vaar episode lately wherein host Mohanlal gave a much need reality check to the contestants.

To note, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed no elimination during the third week. And as the show has ventured into the fourth week, there have been speculations about the upcoming nominations, eight contestants have been nominated on the show this week. It was an open elimination this week wherein the contestants shared their nominations in front of other contestants.

This week Jasmin Jaffar, Gabri Jose, Yamuna Rani, Rishi, Ansiba, Sreethu, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha have reportedly been nominated during the open nominations for elimination. Interestingly, the nomination witnessed an interesting twist wherein Bigg Boss gave the power team, featuring Arjun, Jinto and Reshmin, the authority to nominate a contestant and they nominated Apsara for the same. Needless to say, the nominations have turned out to be a game changer especially because Jasmin was the most nominated contestant on the show followed by Gabri

