Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Not Jasmin, Arjun or Ansiba, THIS Is The Highest Paid Contestant On Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Highest Paid Contestant: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, which superstar Mohanlal is hosting, has been a complete entertainment package that has kept the audience intrigued from the first day. From theme to contestants and even the tasks, everything about the popular reality show has managed to grab the eyeballs. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been home to 19 contestants and each one of them has brought a new flavour to the show.

As every contestant is making sure to put their best foot forward in the game, there have been speculations about the highest paid contestants on the show. To note, several names have been doing the rounds about the highest paid contestants including Ansiba, Jasmin or Arjun.

However, as per a report shared by Big Boss Mallu, Yamuna Rani is the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. It is reported that Yamuna Rani is charging Rs 55 thousand per week for their participation in the show. She is Ansiba, Sreethu and Apsara who are charging Rs 45 thousand per week.

Interestingly, Yamuna Rani has been the talk of the town lately has she has been nominated for two weeks consecutively. As per the recent update, Yamuna has been nominated for elimination along with Jasmin Jaffar, Gabri Jose, Rishi, Ansiba, Sreethu, Norah, Saranya and Sreerekha. While she was least voted contestant last week, it will be interesting to see if she will manage to escape the eliminations this week.

