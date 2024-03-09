Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: Who Is Jaanmoni Das? All About Bigg Boss Contestant & Makeup Artist

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: The highly anticipated premiere day is almost here, with just one day remaining until the grand launch of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by superstar Resmin Bai, on Asianet. With the remarkable success of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5, the excitement for the premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been immense, as expected.

Advertisement

BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 6 PREMIERE EPISODE & CONTESTANTS' LIST

As expected, enthusiasts of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 are buzzing with excitement, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next batch of contestants who will grace their TV screens with entertainment for the upcoming three months. The eagerly anticipated season is rumored to feature a mix of celebrities and ordinary individuals. The grand premiere is slated to air on March 10 on Asianet, commencing from 7 pm onwards.

Advertisement

As previously mentioned, numerous celebrities have been in the spotlight as potential participants for Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. Renowned personalities such as Saranya Anand, Radhika Nair, Jaseela Parveen, Bineesh Bastin, Rishi Kumar, and Sijo John, among others, are reportedly poised to join the show. Moreover, alongside these celebrities, makeup artist Jaanmoni Das is expected to enter the controversial reality show.

Wondering who is Jaanmoni Das? Here's all you need to know about the rumoured contestant of Mohanlal's show.

WHO IS JAANMONI DAS? ALL ABOUT BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 6 CONTESTANT

A makeup artist by profession, Jaanmoni Das hails from Guwahati, Assam. Growing up in the household of a railway employee and a homemaker, she spent a significant time of her childhood at her grandmother's residence in a village near Guwahati. With a lineage boasting respected artists like singing legend Bhupendra Hazarika and several film directors, Jaanmoni's artistic flair was deeply ingrained.

Advertisement

During her teenage years, she displayed a fervent passion for dance, eventually transitioning to professional dancing. However, her journey didn't end there; she continually sought new avenues and skills. Years later, when she found herself drawn to the makeup industry, Jaanmoni declared to herself, "This is it." Presently, she stands as one of the most sought-after makeup artists in Kerala.