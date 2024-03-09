Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: Who Is Nishana? All About Bigg Boss Rumoured Contestant Who’s A Traveler

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: The eagerly awaited premiere day is fast approaching, with just one day left until the grand debut of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by superstar Resmin Bai, on Asianet. Following the tremendous success of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5, the anticipation for the premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been immense, as anticipated.

BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 6 GRAND PREMIERE & CONTESTANTS' LIST

As anticipated, fans of Bigg Boss Malayalam are brimming with excitement, eagerly anticipating the introduction of the next group of contestants who will bring entertainment to their TV screens for the next three months. The much-awaited season is rumored to feature a blend of celebrities and commoner individuals. The grand premiere is scheduled to be broadcast on March 10 on Asianet, starting from 7 pm onwards.

As previously mentioned, numerous celebrities have been in the spotlight as potential participants for Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. Well-known personalities such as Saranya Anand, Radhika Nair, Jaseela Parveen, Bineesh Bastin, Rishi Kumar, and Sijo John, among others, are reportedly set to join the show. Additionally, alongside these celebrities, two commoners are expected to enter the controversial reality show, one of whom is rumored to be Nishana.

Curious about Resmin Bai? Here's all you need to know about the speculated commoner participant of Mohanlal's show.

WHO IS NISHANA? ALL ABOUT BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 6 COMMONER CONTESTANT

In the teaser of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, Nishana introduces herself as a homemaker with a passion for travel. Hailing from Kothamangalam, she's happily married with three children and enjoys exploring new cities and cultures around the world.

Previously, Nishana worked as an event planner specializing in destination weddings. However, after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to pursue her lifelong dream of traveling. Having already visited numerous unexplored destinations in India and Nepal, she documents her adventures as a vlogger on her streaming channel.

While Nishana initially embarked on solo journeys, she now travels alongside her companion Sudhi. According to reports, Nishana and Sudhi's first travel companion, their motorcycle named 'Prabhakaran,' has been replaced by a new partner named Meenukutty.

Having already explored destinations such as Kashmir, Ladakh, and Nepal, Nishana now operates as a tour planner, facilitating small group tours to various tourist hotspots across India. Now, it'll be interesting to see if she'll succeed in make a place for herself in viewers' hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss or not.

