Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: Who Is Resmin Bai? All About Rumoured Bigg Boss Contestant Who’s A Teacher

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: The much-anticipated premiere day is about to come, as the sixth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam hosted by superstar Resmin Bai, is going to make its grand debut on Asianet in just two days now. Given the enormous success of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5, the anticipation for Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 premiere has been huge as expected.

BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 6 GRAND PREMIERE & CONTESTANTS' LIST

As expected, Bigg Boss Malayalam fans are filled with excitement, eagerly awaiting the introduction of the next set of contestants who will grace their TV screens with entertainment for the next three months. The new season is said to have a mix of celebrities and commoners. The grand premiere is slated to air on March 10 on Asianet from 7 pm onwards.

As reported earlier, several celebrities have been under the spotlight as potential participants for Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, with well-known names Saranya Anand, Radhika Nair, Jaseela Parveen, Bineesh Bastin, Rishi Kumar, and Sijo John, among others, reportedly joining the show. Besides these celebs, two commoners are expected to enter the controversial reality show and one among them is Resmin Bai. Wondering who is Resmin Bai? Here's all you need to know about the rumoured commoner participant of Mohanlal's show.

WHO IS RESMIN BAI? ALL ABOUT BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 6 COMMONER CONTESTANT

According to the ongoing buzz, Resmin Bai is said to be a physcial education teacher by profession. Her Instagram bio states, "Physical education teacher -

Anchor - Rider - Teresian - Sea Cadet." Her account has over 5k followers.

A video is currently doing the rounds on social media in which Resmin Bai is seen at Kochi Airport, leaving for Chennai to participate in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. The video has been posted on Resmin's Instagram account managed by her family and friends. Take a look at the video below: