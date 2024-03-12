Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Saranya, Sijo, Norah & More NOMINATED; Here’s How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestant

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, which has been one of the most talked about reality shows in Malayalam industry, witnessed a grand premiere on March 10. The new season of the popular reality show has been hosted by Mohanlal and has become home to 19 contestants including two commoners. And after the grand premiere, the first day of the show witnessed the first nomination of the season which brought a new twist in the game.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 First Nomination

Interestingly, the first nomination took place by every contestant nominating two contestants individually in the confession room giving their specific reasons. To note, eight contestants have been nominated for the first elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. As of now, Saranya Anand, Sijo John, Norah Muskaan, Jinto, Ratheesh Kumar, Ansiba Hassa, Suresh Menon and Asi Rocky have been nominated for elimination this week.

How To Vote For Bigg Boss Malayalam 6

As the nominations have grabbed the eyeballs, fans have been wondering how to vote for their favourite contestants on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. Well, to vote for the nominated contestants, go to you Disney Plus Hotstar app and search for Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 in the search bar. Once you click on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, you will see the 'vote' option above the episodes wherein you will see all the nominated contestants name appearing on your screen. Click on the contestant you want to save and then submit your vote.

To note, the voting lines will be closed tonight and the elimination results will be announced soon.