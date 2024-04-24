Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Sijo John’s Fees Per Week For Mohanlal’s Show Is Enough To Plan A Dubai Trip

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Sijo John Fees Revealed: Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been synonymous with twists, tiffs and controversies. From the contestants list to wild card entries, themes and even tasks, this new season of the popular reality show has been a complete entertainment package which has something new to offer in every episode. And while Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is in the seventh week now, it is up for another surprise.

Advertisement

We are talking about Sijo John's comeback in the house. Yes! You read it right. Sijo, who had left the Bigg Boss house owing to a medical emergency, will be seen making his way into the house tonight. The promo of Sijo's entry has left the fans excited and it will surely be a game changer on the show. Needless to say, Sijo is expected to bring a new flavour to the game.

As everyone is looking forward to Sijo's entry, did you know he is charging a hefty amount per week for his participation in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 which can sponsor a Dubai trip? According to a report of Big Boss Mallu, Sijo is charging Rs 35 thousand per week for his stint on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. Now that is certainly a big amount.

Advertisement