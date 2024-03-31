Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Sijo John Shares His Health Update; Here’s When He Will Re-Enter BB House

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Sijo John Health Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is one of the most talked about popular reality shows on Indian television and there are no second thoughts about it. Hosted by Mohanlal, the reality show has been witnessing some high voltage drama so far and it has managed to keep the audience hooked since the first day. And now, as Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is completing its third week, it saw a major twist.

As Mohanlal graced the show during the weekend ka vaar, he was seen expressing his disappointment about Asi Rocky and Sijo John's fight and the contestants for being inconsiderate about Sijo John's health. For the uninitiated, after Rocky and Sijo's fight, the latter had to step out of the BB house owing to medical issue.

It was reported that Sijo had to undergo a surgery after Rocky had punched him. Now as per the recent update, Sijo was seen gracing Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 and shared his health update. He appeared in a clean shaven look and revealed that his surgery went well. Sijo asserted that four screws have been installed in his mouth along with a bandage following which he is allowed to have only juice and takes a lot of time to eat the food

Furthermore, there have been speculations about Sijo's exit from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. However, he has dropped hints about returning to the popular reality show post recovery which might take two weeks.