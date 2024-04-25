Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Update: Sibin & Pooja Krishna Not To Return To Mohanlal’s Show? Here’s What We Know

DJ Sibin & Pooja Krishna Quit Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been synonymous with the most unexpected twists and turns which often keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The popular reality show, which started with an interesting ensemble of contestants, saw an interesting twist early this month with the entry of six wild card contestants. While the wild card contestants were expected to bring a new flavour, much to everyone's surprise some of the contestants left the show within a few days.

We are talking about Pooja Krishna and DJ Sibin. While Pooja had left the show owing to her back issues, Sibin urged to walk out owing to his mental condition after he was lashed out for misbehaving with Jasmin. Interestingly, there have been speculations about Sibin and Pooja's return to Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 and fans have been eagerly waiting for them to show their magic in the BB house. And now, we have an update about Sibin and Pooja's return to Mohanlal's show.

According to a report published in Malayalam OneIndia, former Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 contestant Nadira Mehrin has revealed that Sibin and Pooja will not be returning to Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 now. Reportedly, both the contestants have already left for Kerala and are expected to reach by EOD today. Well, while an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, it will indeed be a major disappointment for the fans.

