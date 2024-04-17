Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Result: Not Abhishek; THIS Contestant Leads With Highest Votes On Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Week 6: Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 never misses out on a chance to intrigue the audience since the first day. The popular reality show became a home to 19 contestants and while it had its set of elimination, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw the entry of six wild contestants during the 5th week and their entry has certainly changed the game in the house.

Needless to say, the game is getting intense and the competition to survive is getting difficult. Amid this, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 made heads turn after there were no elimination during the recent weekend ka vaar with Mohanlal. However, the superstar did introduce a game changing twist which got the contestants on the toes. As per the host, the previous week's nominations will continue for the week. As per the host's instructions, 9 contestants are nominated for elimination including Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni.

