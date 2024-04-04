Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Ansiba, Norah, Gabri or Yamuna; Who Will Be In Bottom 2 In Week 4?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been all about the most unexpected twists and surprises for the audiences and contestants. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, the popular reality show is in the fourth week now and saw a massive twist lately with the nominations. Yes! You read it right. Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw its first open nomination this week which changed the equations in the house.

To note, eight contestants were nominated for elimination including Ansiba, Rishi, Norah, Sreethu, Yamuna Rani, Gabri Jose, Jasmin Jaffar and Apsara. It is worth a mention that Apsara was directly nominated for elimination by the power team including Jinto, Reshmin and Arjun. Ever since the nominations have been announced there have been speculations about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 this week.

