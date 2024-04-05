Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Ansiba Or Yamuna; Who Will Get Least Votes? BBMS6 Eviction Update

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Eviction Update: Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 never fails to surprise the audience and there have been no second thoughts about it. The popular reality show, which came with an interesting ensemble of contestants and a new theme, saw a major twist early this week with its first open nomination. Yes! The contestants were asked to nominate two fellow contestants openly along with their respective decisions.

While Ansiba, Rishi, Norah, Sreethu, Yamuna Rani, Gabri Jose and Jasmin Jaffar were nominated in open nomination, it was Apsara who was directly nominated for elimination by the power team including Jinto, Arjun and Reshmin. Ever since the nominations have been announced there have been speculations about who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 in the week 4

