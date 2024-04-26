Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends: Jasmin Leads Post Sibin’s Exit; THESE 2 Contestants In Bottom 2 In Week 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Week 7 Bottom Two Revealed: Mohanlal's much talked about Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been making headlines since the first day. From the theme to contestants, tasks to controversies, everything about the popular reality show has been making headlines. Interestingly, while every contestant is bringing a different flavour to the game, each episode has a new twist making things more interesting inside the Bigg Boss House.

Advertisement

The week 7 came with a major twist in the game as 12 contestants were nominated for elimination for the first time in this season. To note, Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto, Sibin, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep and Nandana have been nominated for elimination. However, while Sibin is already out of the show owing to his mental health condition , 11 contestants are currently under the sword of nomination.

According to the recent voting trends, post Sibin's exit from the show, Jasmin has managed to get the highest votes in her favour and is likely to be safe from elimination. She is followed by Arjun and Jinto in the second and third positions respectively. On the other hand, Resmin and Abhishek Jayadeep are currently in the danger zone as they are in the bottom two. This has sparked reports about Resmin and Abhishek's eliminations. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

Advertisement