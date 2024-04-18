Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Jinto Safe From Elimination; These 3 Contestants In Danger This Week

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been creating ripples in the town ever since it was announced. After all, the new season came with a new theme and an interesting ensemble of contestants. Besides, the entry of six wildcard contestants (Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna) last week added new thrill to the game. And while there were speculations about who will be the first contestant to get eliminated from the show post the entry of wildcard contestants.

Advertisement

Interestingly, 9 contestestants were nominated for elimination last week including Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni. And while there were no eliminations during the last weekend, the nominations have been carried forward to this week making it an intense competition. Needless to say, the fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants.

Advertisement