Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Arjun Leads With Maximum Votes; THESE 2 Contestants In Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Week 3: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been one of the most loved popular reality shows which never fails to intrigue the audience. With a new theme and an interesting ensemble of contestants, this popular reality show has been coming with new twists with every episode. After the double elimination of Suresh Menon and Nishana and Rocky being kicked out for manhandling Sijo John, there have been speculations about the upcoming elimination.

To note, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 had its third round of nomination recently wherein eight contestants were nominated for elimination again. These include Norah Muskaan, Ansiba, Sreerekha, Janmooni, Yamuna Rani, Jasmine Jaffar, Gabri Jose and Arjun. And ever since the nominations have been announced, there have been speculations about who will be leading the voting trends and who will be walking out of the house this week.

As per the voting trends on Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, Arjun has been leading with maximum votes in his favour so far followed by Ansiba. On the other hand, Norah Muskaan, Yamuna Rani and Sreerekha are currently in the danger zone. In fact, it is Yamuna who is struggling for votes as of now which has sparked reports about her elimination. It will be interesting to see how the voting trends will change in the coming days and who will be evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6.

