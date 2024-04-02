Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Sreethu Leads With Maximum Votes; These 2 Contestants In Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Week 4: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, which has managed to entertain the audience since the first day, witnessed an interesting weekend ka vaar lately. Hosted by Mohanlal, the popular reality show saw the much needed reality check to the contestants along with a sigh of relief with the announcement of no elimination. And now that Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is in the fourth week, the recent nominations have got everyone brimming with an opinion.

To note, it was an open elimination following which eight contestants were nominated for eviction on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. These included Ansiba, Rishi, Norah, Sreethu, Yamuna Rani, Gabri Jose, Jasmin Jaffar and Apsara. For the uninitiated, Apsara was nominated directly by the power team Jinto, Reshmin and Arjun. Ever since the nominations have been announced, fans have been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants.

As per the recent voting trends shared by Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, Shreethu has been leading with maximum votes in her favour at the moment followed by Rishi. On the other hand, Norah, Ansiba and Yamuna are in the bottom three with Ansiba and Yamuna in the danger zone specifically. To note, the voting trends have also sparked reports about Yamuna Rani's elimination so far. It will be interesting to see how the voting trends will change in the coming days and who will be evicted from the show.

