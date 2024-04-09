Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Abhishek Sreekumar Leads With Max Votes; These 3 Contestants In Danger

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Week 5: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been all about mind boggling surprises which has managed to keep the audience intrigued since the first day. The popular reality show, which was hosted by superstar Mohanlal, saw the shocking elimination of Yamuna Rani owing to the least votes from the audience. But this wasn't all. In the recent twist, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed the entry of six finalists which turned out to be a game changer.

To note, Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna have entered the show as wild card contestants and they have sparked a new enthusiasm among the contestants. Soon after the entry of the contestants, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw the nominations for the fifth week wherein nine contestants were nominated for elimination. To note, this week, Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni have been nominated for elimination.

