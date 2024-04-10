Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Ansiba, Saranya, Sreerekha, Jaanmooni; Who Will Be In The Bottom Two?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Week 5 Voting Results Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, which went on air in March, has been synonymous with endless fights and some dhamakedaar twists. While every week the elimination leaves the audience surprised, the popular reality show witnessed a major twist with the entry of six wild card contestants. To note, Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna have entered the show as wild card contestants and their entry did intensify the game.

Interestingly, post the entry of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed another nomination round wherein 9 contestants were nominated for elimination. These included Jinto, Abhishek Sreekumar, Sreethu, Rishi, Ansiba, Norah, Saranya, Sreerekha and Jaanmooni. Needless to say, the audience has been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants as the speculations are rife about who will evicted next from the show.

