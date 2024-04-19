Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results: Who Will Be In Bottom 2 On Mohanlal’s Show In Week 6?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Bottom Two: Mohanlal's popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been creating ripples in the town ever since it was announced. After the success of five seasons, the new season went on air in March and came with a new theme and an interesting ensemble of contestants. And while Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has managed to intrigue the audience from day 1, it recently saw a major twist with the entry of six wild card contestants.

Advertisement

To note, Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Pooja Krishna, Nandana and Sai Krishna have participated in the show as wild card contestants and each one of them is bringing a new flavour in the game. As their entry has intensified the game, there have been speculations about who will be getting eliminated from the show this weekend.

Advertisement