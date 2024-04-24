Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Week 7: Jasmin Continues To Lead; These Contestants In Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends Week 7: Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been winning hearts since the first day. The popular reality show has come up with a new theme and each episode is coming up with a new twist in the game. Recently, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 saw a major twist wherein six wild card contestants (Abhishek Shreekumar, Sai Krishna, Nandana, Abhishek Jaydeep, DJ Sibin and Pooja Krishna) entered the show and intensified the fame. And while the wild card contestants brought a new flavour in the show, the game to survive has got intense.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a game changing moment lately after Jaanmoni was eliminated from the show. Soon after the elimination of week 6, the new nominations of the show raised the eyebrows. After all, it is for the first time in this season that 12 contestants have been nominated for elimination. These include Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun, Jinto, Sibin, Jasmin, Apsara, Norah, Sai Krishna, Resmin, Ansiba, Abhishek Jayadeep and Nandana.

