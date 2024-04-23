Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends: Not Arjun Or Jinto; THIS Contestant Leads With Maximum Votes In Week 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends Week 7: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is one of the most talked about reality shows and there are no second thoughts about it. Hosted by Mohanlal, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 not just came with an interesting line up of contestants but also a new theme and tasks which kept the contestants intrigued. But this isn't all. While every contestant brought a new flavour to the show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been synonymous with tiffs and controversies.

Interestingly, the popular reality show saw a recent twist in the game after Jaanmoni was eliminated from the show on the basis of audience's votes. To note, Jaanmoni was evicted after being nominated for two consecutive weeks. While Jaanmoni's elimination came as a jolt, it came with another twist with new nominations for week 7. Yes! This time 12 contestants have been nominated for elimination in week 7.

