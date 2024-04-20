Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends: Saranya, Sreerekha or Jaanmoni; Who Will Get Least Votes On Mohanlal’s Sh

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Update: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been one of the most loved and talked about reality shows. The show went on air in March and it has turned out to be a complete entertainment package. From tiffs to controversies, humour to drama, each episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has managed to keep the audience intrigued.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 witnessed a major twist in the game wherein six wild card contestants including Abhishek Jayadeep, DJ Sibin, Abhishek Sreekumar, Pooja Krishna, Sai Krishna and Nandana made their way inside the Bigg Boss house. While their entry intensified the game, fans have been wondering if they can bring in new flavour to the popular reality show.

Meanwhile, tongues have been wagging about the next elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 especially when the nominated contestants from week 5 continued to be nominated for the second consecutive week. This included Abhishek Sreekumar, Ansiba, Jinto, Norah, Jaanmoni, Saranya, Rishi, Sreethu and Sreerekha. Needless to say, the audience has been voting in large numbers.

While there were speculations about Abhishek Sreekumar leading with maximum votes, Jinto, who is also the captain this week‌, has managed to beat Abhishek and registered the highest votes in his support. On the other hand, Abhishek secured the second position in the voting meter. It is evident that both Abhishek and Jinto are safe from elimination.

Interestingly, it has been a fight of survival between Saranya, Sreeekha and Jaanmoni and speculations are rife about who will receive the least number of votes. According to Bigg Boss Malayalam vote, Saranya and Sreerekha have recorded over 6% votes. However, it is Jaanmoni who has received least number of votes (1.9%) from the audience. Given the voting trends, there are reports about Jaanmoni getting eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 this weekend. However, an official confirmation in this regard is still awaited.

Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been witnessing several ugly fights, the popular reality show has got on radar of the High Court lately. It is reported that a division bench comprising Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and MA Abdul Hakhim has issued directive stating that the show has violated the broadcasting regulations and advisories set by the government especially with the physical fights on the show.

For the uninitiated, Sijo John and ASI Rocky got into an ugly fight wherein the latter had punched Sijo. The court observed that the "matter raises a serious concern" and directed the Union Government represented by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to immediately address the violations of advisories if necessary by instructing the party respondents to "desist from telecasting such shows in the electronic media".