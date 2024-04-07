Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Abhishek Jayadeep? Know All About Rumoured Wild Card Contestant Of The Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Wild Card Contestant Abhishek Jayadeep: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has never missed out on a chance to surprise the audience. Be it with an interesting ensemble of contestants, theme, tasks or even elimination, the popular reality show often comes with a new twist. And now as popular reality show is all set to enter the fifth week, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is up for a mega twist tonight.

For the uninitiated, Yamuna Rani has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 lately on the basis of audience's votes. On the other hand, Jinto and Gabri Jose have also been ousted for profanity. And now, as per a recent buzz, 6 wildcard contestants will be entering Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 tonight who will be changing games in the house. While several names have been doing the rounds to enter Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 as a wild card contestant, it is reported that Abhishek Jayadeep will be among the wild card contestants entering the show tonight.

