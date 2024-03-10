Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Jaseela Parveen? All You Need To Know About Rumoured Contestant Of The Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is all set to premiere tonight and the audience can't keep calm about it. The new season of the popular reality show will be hosted by superstar Mohanlal and is expected to come with a unique theme which will be pushing the contestants to step out of their respective comfort zones.

In fact, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is also coming up with the tagline Onnu Maati Pidichalo which tranlates to 'Shall I try something different?' While Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 will be coming with new and exciting challenges for the contestants, there have been massive speculations about who will be participating in the popular reality show. Among these rumoured contestants, there are reports about Jaseela Parveen participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6.

Who is Jaseela Parveen?

The Malayalam actress is currently seen in the show Anuraga Ganam Pole and is winning hearts with her performance. For the uninitiated, Jaseela made her debut in 2019 with the show Thenum Vayambum. She was later seen in Seetha and Daya as well and has managed to leave everyone in awe with her versatility. Apart from acting, Jaseela is also an avid traveller and is a fitness enthusiast.

Apart from Jaseela Parveen, contestants like Radhika Nair, Sreethu Krishnan, Suresh Menon, Yamuna Rani, Jaanmooni Das, Apsara Alby, etc. Besides, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has also opened gates for commoners and will be having two commoners Resmin Bai and Nishana as contestants recently