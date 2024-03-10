Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Jinto? All You Need To Know About The Contestant Of Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam has been one of the most loved reality show on television. And after entertaining the audience with 5 seasons, the popular reality show is coming up with season 6 and the excitement for the same is palpable. Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is going on air on March 10 and it is coming with a lot of surprises for the audience.

To note Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 will be hosted by superstar Mohanlal and is coming up with the tagline of Onnu Maati Pidichalo which translates to 'Shall I try something different?'. Ever since Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been announced, there have been speculations about who will be participating in the show. While several names have been doing the rounds, there have been reports that Jinto will also be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam 6.

Who Is Jinto?

Jinto happens to be a celebrity trainer and is said to be a rumoured contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. It is reported that Jinto has won several titles including Mr South India, Mr Kerala and has been an international bodybuilder. He is an expert in the field of fitness and bodybuilding and owns a bodybuilding centre which is said to be a hub for fitness enthusiasts and aspiring bodybuilders.

Apart from Jinto, contestants like SreelekhaJaseela Parveen, Sreethu Krishnan, Suresh Menon, Yamuna Rani, Jaanmooni Das, Apsara Alby, etc are also rumoured to be participating in the show.. Besides, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has also opened gates for commoners and will be having two commoners Resmin Bai and Nishana as contestants recently