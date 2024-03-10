Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Norah Muskaan? All You Need To Know About The Contestant Of Mohanlal's Show

After creating a massive buzz in the town, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is going on air and the audience can't keep calm about it. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, the popular reality show will be coming up with a lot of surprises and interesting twists. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 will be coming with a new house with a circus theme.

Advertisement

This isn't all. The Bigg Boss house will also be having four luxurious rooms with different themes including the Fire Room, the Black & White Room, the Vintage room and the Cards Room. Interestingly, there have been massive speculations about the contestants of the show and several celeb names have been doing the rounds for the same. Among these, there are reports about Norah Muskan entering Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 as a contestant.

Advertisement

Who Is Norah Muskaan?

Norah Muskaan is a renowned model and social media influencer. The young diva enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and is a travel and lifestyle blogger

Meanwhile, it is also reported that superstar Mohanlal will also be surprising the audience with his impressive avatar on the show. Talking about the same, designer Praveen Varma said, "While our focus for this season leans towards a more casual style, the premiere look will undoubtedly be formal. As the face of the show, fans can expect to see him kickstarting the season in an elegant ensemble. Given that Bigg Boss is not just watched by Malayali audiences but also has a global following, it's important to maintain the stature of the show through his appearance"

Advertisement