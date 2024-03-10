Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Radhika Nair? All You Need To Know About Rumoured Contestant Of Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been creating ripples in the town ever since it was announced and rightfully so. After all, post the success of five seasons of the show, the audience is looking forward to the new twists coming up with the season. Interestingly, superstar Mohanlal will be returning as the host for Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 and he is looking dapper in his heavy bearded look in the promo.

Ever since Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been announced there have been endless speculations about the theme and the contestants of the show. While there are reports about the popular reality show coming up with an interesting theme which will be pushing the contestants to test their limits, several celebs have been rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 this year. Among these, there are reports about Radhika Nair participating in Mohanlal's show.

Who is Radhika Nair?

Radhika is a renowned journalist and is expected to bring a new flavour to Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. Apart from being associated with the field of journalism, Radhika, who is based in Kerala is also a photographer and an avid traveler. It will be interesting to see how she will deal with the challenges coming her way in the BB house.

Apart from Radhika Nair, contestants like Jaseela Parveen, Sreethu Krishnan, Suresh Menon, Yamuna Rani, Jaanmooni Das, Apsara Alby, etc. Besides, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has also opened gates for commoners and will be having two commoners Resmin Bai and Nishana as contestants recently