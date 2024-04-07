Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who is Sai Krishna? Know All About The Rumoured Wild Card Contestant Of Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Wild Card Contestant Abhishek Jayadeep: Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been winning hearts ever since it was announced. The show went on air on March 10 and came with an interesting line up of contestants and each one of them has been bringing a new flavour to the show. And while it's been almost a month since the premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 and the mind-boggling twists in the show have left the audience intrigued.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, which recently saw the elimination of Yamuna Rani, Jinto and Gabri Jose, is set for another game-changing twist. It is reported that six wild card contestants are set to enter the BB house and will turning the tables in the house. While several names have been speculated to enter the show as wild card contestants, it is reported that Sai Krishna will be among the wild card contestants.

