Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Yamuna Rani? All You Need To Know About The Contestant Of Mohanlal's Show

After creating immense buzz in the town, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is all set to have its premiere tonight. The countdown has begun for the grand premiere and the audience is waiting for the same with bated breath. The new season of the popular reality show is coming up with new surprises for the audience which will leave them intrigued.

There have been endless speculations about how Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, which will be hosted by Mohanlal, will be different from the previous five seasons. In fact, several celeb names have also been doing the rounds for participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. Among these, there are reports that xxxx will also be participating in the new season of the popular reality show.

Who Is Yamuna Rani?

She happens to be a well known Malayalam actress who made her debut with Basheer Kathakal. However, she got her share of fame with the show Jwalayay. Yamuna Rani is also known for roles in movies like Valyettan, Ustad, Pattanathil Sundaran and Meesamadhavan. She has been a part of 45 movies so far and she was recently seen in Mohanlal starrer Ittymani Made In China. Yamuna Rani was earlier married to director SP Mahesh and the couple had two daughters. However they parted ways in 2019 and the actress tied the knot with a US based psychotherapist Devan Ayyankeril.

Apart from Yamuna Rani, contestants like Sreelekha, Jaseela Parveen, Sreethu Krishnan, Suresh Menon, Jinto, Jaanmooni Das, Apsara Alby, etc are also rumoured to be participating in the show.. Besides, Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has also opened gates for commoners and will be having two commoners Resmin Bai and Nishana as contestants recently