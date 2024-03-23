Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Elimination Prediction Week 2: Rishi, Sijo & Norah Lead The Meter; Here Are Deets

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Today: The latest second week's voting results of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 voting results raise anxiety among the show's ardent followers. Just like that, the reality show hosted by Mohanlal came to the end of its second week, bringing the elimination day closer.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Nominated Contestants

In the Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 reality show's second week's nomination program, as many as eight contestants have been nominated for eviction in the second week. The list includes Resmin Bai, Suresh Menon, Sijo John, Rishi S. Kumar, Asi Rocky, Norah Muskaan, Jinto, and Nishana.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Week 2

As per the latest figures available on the internet voting results for the nominated contestants are as follows.

Sijo John- 1.9 K

Rishi Kumar- 4.7 K

Jinto- 1.4 K

Asi Rocky- 1.5 K

Resmin Bai- 702

Norah Muskaan- 1.6 K

Nishana- 1 K

Suresh Menon- 568

Rishi S. Kumar, Sijo John, and Norah Muskaan are the top three contestants who are leading the voting meter. Followed by Asi Rocky, Jinto, and Resmin in the second week.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Contestants In Danger Zone

Going by these voting results, Nishana, Suresh Menon, and Resmin are the three contestants who lack a decent vote bank to help them survive in the reality show house.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6

Season 6 of Bigg Boss Malayalam is different from the previous seasons and there are four different rooms- Fire room, Black and White room, Cards room, and Vintage Room. Each of these rooms was designed with special attention and a distinctive design and colour concept. Depending on the tasks and performances, or the privileges, the Bigg Boss will ask the contestants to make use of these amenities or to sacrifice them accordingly.

