Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Not One But TWO Wild Card Entries To Happen This Week? Here's Everything We Know

There are 19 housemates inside the house after the season kick-started. Out of them, two contestants are commoners. The contestants are Ansiba Hassan, Apsara, Arjun, Gabri, Jaanmoni, Jasmin, Jinto, Nishana, Norah, Ratheesh, Resmin, Rishi, Rocky, Saranya, Sijo, Sreerekha, Sreethu, Suresh, and Yamuna.

The latest season of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 unfolded on March 10 amid much hype and anticipation. Veteran Mohanlal is hosting this year's show as well. In the first week of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, Arjun was elected the house's captain. Among them, about eight contestants have been nominated by the housemates for the season's first week of elimination program. Suresh, Sijo, Saranya, Rocky, Ratheesh, Norah, Jinto, and Ansiba are nominated.

Saranya, Ansiba, and Suresh are in the danger zone with less number of votes. It is highly rumoured that one of Suresh and Ansiba might leave the show in the first week of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 eviction weekend.

Two Wild Card Entries This Week?

It is a natural phenomenon for the Bigg Boss shows in India to introduce wild card contestants in every season. Likewise, the latest Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is also going to have other contestants entering the house apart from 19 others. To make things a bit more intense and entertaining, the makers of the reality show tend to introduce new concepts, games, tasks, and challenges as well as the contestants.

Rumour mills suggest that there might be not one but two wild card contestants in the season entering right away after the elimination takes place. However, until the host Mohanlal opens up about the same, the viewers and fans of the show are left with many questions.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6

Season 6 of Bigg Boss Malayalam is different from the previous seasons and there are four different rooms- Fire room, Black and White room, Cards room, and Vintage Room. Each of these rooms was designed with special attention and a distinctive design and colour concept. Depending on the tasks and performances, or the privileges, the Bigg Boss will ask the contestants to make use of these amenities or to sacrifice them accordingly.

