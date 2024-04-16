Malayalam Music Director & Singer KG Jayan Passes Away At The Age Of 90

KG Jayan Passes Away: The Malayalam film industry woke up to a heartbreaking news of the demise of renowned music director and singer KG Jayan. According to media reports, KG Jayan breathed his last at his home in Tripunithara. He was 90.The news of KG Jayan's unfortunate demise has spread like wildfire and has sent down a wave of shock and grief among the fans. For the uninitiated, KG Jayan was a renowned Indian Carnatic musician who had composed over 1000 songs and was known for his devotional songs and acing the art of playing the violin.

KG Kalyan Death Reason

According to media reports, KG Kalyan wasn't keeping well for a while and was under treatment for various ailments. He breathed his last on Tuesday morning. He is survived by his wife VK Sarojini, son and renowned actor Manoj K Jayan and Biju K Jayan.

