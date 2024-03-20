Mamitha Baiju Remuneration: Did Premalu Beauty Hike Her Salary After The Humongous Success? Everything We Know

Mamitha Baiju Hikes Her Remuneration? Mamitha Baiju is the latest sensation in the South film industry. After the unprecedented success of her recent romantic drama Premalu, which was dubbed and released in Telugu, Mamitha became an overnight popular star. Needless to say, Mamitha Baiju emerged as one of the most sought-after actresses. The actress also is going to debut in Tamil very soon and signed a Telugu film.

Even before her maiden Tamil film titled Rebel featuring GV Prakash Kumar hit the screens, Mamitha already signed another film with actor-producer Vishnu Vishal.

Before making it big with Premalu, her Malayalam movie, Mamitha made her debut in 2017 with Sarvopari Palakkaran, in which she played the role of Raji. After her debut, Mamitha played prominent roles in about 15 films before Premalu gave her a super break. Her notable works are Honey Bee 2: Celebrations, Dakini, School Diary, Varathan, Krishnam, Vikruthi, Kilometers and Kilometers, Operation Jawa, Kho Kho, Super Sharanya, Randu, Pranaya Vilasam, and Ramachandra Boss & Co. She also acted in a short film titled Colour Padam.

Mamitha Baiju Remuneration

The chirpy actress who is now one of the sought-after actresses in the South film industries was paid Rs 30 Lakh for Premalu. Owing to the success and her demand, she reportedly hiked her remuneration by another Rs 20 Lakh. Mamitha Baiju is now charging Rs 50 Lakh approximately for a project, as per a report on Sakshi.

Mamitha also won the Best Supporting Actress by Kerala Film Critics Award for the film Kho Kho in 2020.

Mamitha Baiju Biography

Born in Kidangoor of Kottayam district in Kerala, Mamitha Baiju is all of 22-years-old. She has an elder brother named Midhun and holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Sacred Heart College in Kochi.