Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 24: Chidambaram's Film Emerges Into An Industry Hit Within No Time

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Prediction The movie's premise, gripping narrative, the director's conviction, and beautiful and striking visuals have made it a satiating watch on the big screen, making it instantly popular. The movie received so much love after its release and is on its way to making remarkable milestones at the Kerala box office. Check out the day-wise box office collection of this endearing survival thriller below. Day 1: Rs 3.3 Crore Total 24 Days Collection: Rs 99.83 Crore (Approximately) Manjummel Boys Cast The movie stars Soubin Shahir as Kuttan, Sreenath Bhasi as Subhash, Balu Varghese as Sixen, Ganapathi S.Poduval as Krishnakumar, Lal Jr. as Sibu, Deepak Parambol as Sudhi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan as Anil, Arun Kurian as Sujith, Khalid Rahman as Prasad, Chandu Salimkumar as Abhilash, Vishnu Reghu as Shebin, and Kathiresan as a cop, among others who played key roles. Manjummel Boys Crew The movie was written and directed by Chidambaram S Poduval. Babu Shahir and Soubin Shahir funded the Manjummel Boys movie under the Parava Films banner. Shyju Khalid worked as the cinematographer and Vivek Harshan did the film's editing. Sushin Shyam composed the survival thriller's entire music and background score.
Day 2: Rs 3.25 Crore
Day 3: Rs 4.25 Crore
Day 4: Rs 4.7 Crore
Day 5: Rs 2.6 Crore
Day 6: Rs 2.75 Crore
Day 7: Rs 2.8 Crore
Day 8: Rs 2.7 Crore
Day 9: Rs 3.7 Crore
Day 10: Rs 7.45 Crore
Day 11: Rs 9.5 Crore
Day 12: Rs 4.5 Crore
Day 13: Rs 4.35 Crore
Day 14: Rs 3.9 Crore
Day 15: Rs 3.75 Crore
Day 16: Rs 5.5 Crore
Day 17: Rs 8.5 Crore
Day 18: Rs 8.9 Crore
Day 19: Rs 3.1 Crore
Day 20: Rs 2.7 Crore
Day 21: Rs 2.55 Crore
Day 22: Rs 2.3 Crore
Day 23: Rs 2.35 Crore
Day 24: Rs 0.43 Crore (rough estimates)
