Manjummel Boys: Case Filed Against Producers For Criminal Conspiracy, Breach Of Trust, And Forgery

Case Filed Against 'Manjummel Boys' Producers: A case has been registered against the producers of the Malayalam blockbuster film "Manjummel Boys." The charges against Shawn Antony, Soubin Shahir, and Babu Shahir include criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery, following an order from the Ernakulam 1st Class Magistrate Court, as per reports.

The case comes after the bank accounts of Parava Films and partner Shawn Antony were frozen due to a complaint by Siraj, a resident of Aroor. Siraj alleges he invested ₹7 crores in the film but was defrauded and did not receive his promised profits or capital. He also claims the producers earned ₹20 crores by selling the film's OTT rights but did not provide him with any returns.

"Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, premiered on February 22, 2024. Produced by Soubin Shahir's company, Parava Films, the movie generated substantial anticipation as one of the year's most-awaited Malayalam releases. Upon its release, "Manjummel Boys" became a blockbuster hit both within Kerala and beyond. Directed by Chidambaram, the film has been a major success, earning over ₹235 crores globally. Disney Hotstar holds the OTT rights to the movie.

